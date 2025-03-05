BIZTECH
US pauses Canada, Mexico auto tariffs for a month after Detroit Three push
General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Farley along with Ford executive chairman Bill Ford and Stellantis chair John Elkann took part in a call with President Donald Trump.
Assembled trucks ready for delivery at GM's Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, US, July 25, 2018. / Reuters Archive
March 5, 2025

US President Donald Trump agreed to delay tariffs for one month on some vehicles built in North America after a call with the CEOs of General Motors and Ford and the chair of Stellantis, the White House said.

The automakers had urged Trump to waive 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada on vehicles that comply with the 2020 US-Mexico-Canada Agreement's rules of origin. The move will benefit US automakers and other foreign automakers that are in compliance.

"We are going to give a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA... so they are not at a disadvantage," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday. "Reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April 2."

Automakers have offered to boost US auto investments but want certainty about tariff and environmental policies, the sources added, noting that Trump could on April 2 impose additional tariffs that could drastically impact US auto production.

The North American auto supply chain is highly integrated through the United States, Canada and Mexico, as parts cross the border in various stages of manufacturing that could expose car companies to multiple tariffs.

GM CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Farley along with Ford executive chairman Bill Ford and Stellantis chair John Elkann took part in the call on Tuesday.

The automakers declined to comment. Stellantis told dealers it was willing to expand US investment. The White House did not immediately comment. Ford shares rose nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, while GM was up 5 percent.

Limiting the relief to vehicles that are in compliance could hit some foreign automakers that have opted to pay the 2.5 percent tariff to export vehicles from Mexico to the United States rather than comply with the North American free trade rules.

Trump, in his congressional address on Tuesday, said he had spoken to top executives at the Detroit Three automakers that day and said tariffs and other policies will result in higher growth and "allow our auto industry to boom."

Stellantis said it needs time before making major changes.

"We are prepared to work with the Trump administration to support further investment in our US manufacturing footprint but we need time to make these changes without negatively impacting the business and our customers," Stellantis said in an email seen by Reuters.

The automakers also pitched the idea to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in a virtual meeting last week.

SOURCE:Reuters
