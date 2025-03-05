US President Donald Trump agreed to delay tariffs for one month on some vehicles built in North America after a call with the CEOs of General Motors and Ford and the chair of Stellantis, the White House said.

The automakers had urged Trump to waive 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada on vehicles that comply with the 2020 US-Mexico-Canada Agreement's rules of origin. The move will benefit US automakers and other foreign automakers that are in compliance.

"We are going to give a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA... so they are not at a disadvantage," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday. "Reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April 2."

Related TRT Global - Trump to reach middle ground with Canada, Mexico on tariffs — official

Automakers have offered to boost US auto investments but want certainty about tariff and environmental policies, the sources added, noting that Trump could on April 2 impose additional tariffs that could drastically impact US auto production.

The North American auto supply chain is highly integrated through the United States, Canada and Mexico, as parts cross the border in various stages of manufacturing that could expose car companies to multiple tariffs.

GM CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Farley along with Ford executive chairman Bill Ford and Stellantis chair John Elkann took part in the call on Tuesday.

The automakers declined to comment. Stellantis told dealers it was willing to expand US investment. The White House did not immediately comment. Ford shares rose nearly 4 percent on Wednesday, while GM was up 5 percent.