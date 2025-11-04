Sudan's ambassador to the UN in Geneva has warned that atrocities in Al Fasher amount to genocide and said famine-like conditions are unfolding because the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are blocking humanitarian access.

"The humane tragedy unfolding in Al Fasher is not a surprise. Sudan has been warning about this inhumane tragedy for over 2 years. It is the direct result of the international community's inaction," Hassan Hamid told a media briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

Hamid said civilians trapped under siege are facing starvation, with some resorting to eating "animal feed leftovers" to survive.

He said hospitals, including Saudi Hospital and Al Fasher University Hospital, were stormed by the RSF, where "patients, medical staff, and wounded (were) executed inside operating rooms."

He presented what he described as documentation from the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab, the UN Human Rights Office, and the Darfur Advocacy Group as evidence of genocide, detailing ethnic targeting, executions, sexual violence and forced displacement.

'Man-made famine'

Famine is “man-made”, he said, adding, “This is not about hunger (food) shortage, but it is a lack of access to the areas that are controlled by RSF. Those who are starving now are those in the areas controlled by RSF."

By contrast, he said the government is allowing aid in areas it controls.

"If we are talking about the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the needy people within the area controlled by the government of Sudan, we have opened all our borders. Cross-border access is allowed. And likewise, of course, internal access is also allowed."

The ambassador cited evidence from satellite images and human rights monitors showing ethnic targeting, executions, sexual violence and forced displacement.