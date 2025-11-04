AFRICA
3 min read
'Genocide in silence': Sudan's UN envoy blames international inaction, RSF's blockade for famine
The Sudan ambassador cited evidence from satellite images and human rights monitors showing ethnic targeting, executions, sexual violence and forced displacement.
'Genocide in silence': Sudan's UN envoy blames international inaction, RSF's blockade for famine
Sudanese government is allowing aid in areas it controls. / Reuters
November 4, 2025

Sudan's ambassador to the UN in Geneva has warned that atrocities in Al Fasher amount to genocide and said famine-like conditions are unfolding because the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are blocking humanitarian access.

"The humane tragedy unfolding in Al Fasher is not a surprise. Sudan has been warning about this inhumane tragedy for over 2 years. It is the direct result of the international community's inaction," Hassan Hamid told a media briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

Hamid said civilians trapped under siege are facing starvation, with some resorting to eating "animal feed leftovers" to survive.

He said hospitals, including Saudi Hospital and Al Fasher University Hospital, were stormed by the RSF, where "patients, medical staff, and wounded (were) executed inside operating rooms."

He presented what he described as documentation from the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab, the UN Human Rights Office, and the Darfur Advocacy Group as evidence of genocide, detailing ethnic targeting, executions, sexual violence and forced displacement.

'Man-made famine'

Famine is “man-made”, he said, adding, “This is not about hunger (food) shortage, but it is a lack of access to the areas that are controlled by RSF. Those who are starving now are those in the areas controlled by RSF."

By contrast, he said the government is allowing aid in areas it controls.

"If we are talking about the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the needy people within the area controlled by the government of Sudan, we have opened all our borders. Cross-border access is allowed. And likewise, of course, internal access is also allowed."

The ambassador cited evidence from satellite images and human rights monitors showing ethnic targeting, executions, sexual violence and forced displacement.

RECOMMENDED

International silence

"International silence has enabled genocide," he said. "The world must not look away. It is not neutrality; it is complicity."

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), famine has now been declared in Al Fasher and the besieged town of Kadugli.

The International Criminal Court also recently warned that the reported atrocities in Al Fasher may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The RSF has recently taken control of Bara and Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, as part of its ongoing war with the Sudanese army.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

RelatedTRT World - 'Butcher of Al Fasher': RSF's Abu Lulu livestreams massacres, brags killing 2,000 civilians in Sudan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios