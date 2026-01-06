President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won a third term in office in the Central African Republic, according to provisional results released by the National Electoral Authority.

Touadera secured 76.15 percent of the vote in last month’s election, the authority said.

He was first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020 with 53.16 percent of the vote in the first round.

The vote followed a constitutional referendum in 2023 that removed presidential term limits and extended the length of the mandate to seven years, allowing Touadera to run for a third term.

The 68-year-old former mathematics professor campaigned on what he described as improvements in security.

International observers, including the African Union and the MINUSCA, described polling day as largely peaceful, despite continued insecurity in parts of the east.