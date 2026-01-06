Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Monday discussed deepening economic ties as well as relations between China and the European Union.

Martin arrived in the Chinese capital on Sunday for a five-day official visit, the first by an Irish prime minister in 14 years.

“Mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit are valuable experiences gathered from the long-term steady development of China-Ireland relations,” Xi said in his remarks.

Martin’s visit, which runs through Thursday, will also include engagements in Shanghai with senior Chinese officials and business leaders.

“The two sides should jointly pass them down and carry them forward. China is ready to work with Ireland to strengthen strategic communication, deepen political mutual trust and expand practical cooperation, to deliver more benefits to the two peoples and provide more impetus for China-Europe relations,” Xi said, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

As China and Ireland support multilateralism, “the two sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs, jointly uphold the authority of the U.N., and work for a more just and equitable global governance system,” Xi said, according to a statement on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

Ireland’s biggest economic partner in Asia

Xi said China and the EU “should keep a long-term perspective, stay committed to working together as partners, view and handle differences in an objective and rational way, and pursue mutually beneficial cooperation.”