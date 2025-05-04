Nearly half of Germans support banning the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party following its designation as an “extremist” group by the nation's domestic intelligence agency, according to a recent poll.

The survey, conducted by the Insa polling institute for the German weekly Bild am Sonntag, found that 48 percent of respondents favour banning the AfD.

The poll, which surveyed 1,001 people between May 2-3, also revealed that 37 percent oppose a ban, and 15 percent are undecided.

The poll also showed that 61 percent of Germans consider the AfD “a right-wing extremist” party.

For 79 percent of those surveyed, the intelligence agency's assessment did not change their existing perception of the party.

Some 10 percent said they changed their view of the party after the intelligence agency's warning.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany's domestic intelligence agency, classified the AfD as a “proven extremist group” on Friday after a three-year investigation.

The BfV's investigation concluded that the AfD pursues a far-right nationalist and extremist agenda that undermines Germany's democratic constitutional order.

The agency emphasised that the AfD's “predominant understanding of people based on ethnicity and ancestry” is incompatible with Germany's democratic principles.

The BfV also accused the AfD of seeking to exclude certain population groups, particularly those with migration backgrounds from Muslim countries, from equal participation in society.

‘Severe blow to German democracy’

The AfD, known for its anti-immigration stance, was initially placed under preliminary observation in 2019. It was later classified as a “suspected extremist group” in 2021, a designation upheld by German courts.

The recent BfV decision extends the “proven extremist” classification, previously applied to regional AfD branches in Thuringia, Saxony, and Saxony-Anhalt, to the entire party. This new designation allows for increased surveillance of the party.

AfD co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla denounced the BfV's decision, calling it a “severe blow to German democracy” and vowing a legal challenge.