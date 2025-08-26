Israel’s war on Gaza has not only destroyed homes and hospitals but also struck at the territory’s religious foundations, with officials saying clerics and churches have been deliberately targeted to weaken the enclave’s social fabric.

The Gaza Government Media Office said at least 233 Muslim imams, preachers and scholars, along with 20 Palestinian Christians, have been killed since October 7, 2023.

Ismail al-Thawabteh, who heads the media office, told Anadolu Agency that the killings form part of a “systematic campaign to silence religious voices and dismantle pillars of resilience.”

“Clerics are vital in reinforcing national identity, nurturing faith, and preserving social cohesion. Their elimination aims to sap morale and extinguish the discourse that exposes Israel’s crimes,” he said.

Prominent clerics killed

Among those killed were well-known figures across Gaza’s religious and academic life:

Yousef Salama, a prominent preacher and former Gaza Ministry of Endowments official, was killed in an Israeli strike on his home in Maghazi refugee camp in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, on December 31, 2023.

Wael al-Zard, imam of Gaza’s historic Omari Mosque and university lecturer, was killed in October 2023 after an Israeli air strike on his house.

Walid Oweida, a member of the International Union of Muslim Scholars and senior official in the Gaza Ministry of Endowments, was killed in November 2024.

Nael Masran, a preacher known for sermons urging steadfastness, was killed with his family in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, in May.

Thawabteh said Israel has also leveled 828 mosques completely and severely damaged another 167 since the war began, leaving many neighbourhoods without functioning places of worship.