Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Hamas officials in Ankara to discuss developments related to the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan, the humanitarian situation in the enclave and broader regional issues, Turkish foreign ministry sources said.

During the talks on Monday, Fidan briefed the delegation on Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to defend the rights of Palestinians in Gaza, including initiatives pursued on international platforms such as the Board of Peace, the sources added.

Fidan also stressed that Türkiye would continue its efforts with determination to ensure that much-needed humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, amid ongoing concerns over the deteriorating conditions in the territory.