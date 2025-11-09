US
2 min read
Trump says Americans will receive at least $2,000 each from tariff revenue
US Treasury says the $2,000 dividned could come in the form of tax decreases, including no tax on tips and no tax on overtime.
Trump says Americans will receive at least $2,000 each from tariff revenue
Trump defends his trade policy, saying tariffs are generating trillions of dollars. / AP
November 9, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that Americans will receive at least $2,000 each from tariff revenues, though the proposal would likely require congressional approval.

"A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

The announcement comes as the Supreme Court questions the constitutionality of his tariff campaign and amid a government shutdown that has disrupted food assistance payments.

Later, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told ABC: "The $2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms."

Bessent said it may come in the form of tax decreases, including no tax on tips and no tax on overtime.

RECOMMENDED

Trump defended his trade policy, saying: "People that are against tariffs are fools! We are now the richest, most respected country in the world, with almost no inflation, and a record stock market price."

He claimed tariffs are generating trillions of dollars that will "soon begin paying down our enormous debt, $37 trillion."

The dividend proposal comes as the US struggles to pay food assistance benefits due to the ongoing government shutdown, which is in its 40th day.

Any such payment programme would need to be passed by Congress, which remains gridlocked over budget negotiations that triggered the shutdown.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177