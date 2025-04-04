WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Over 142,000 Palestinians displaced after Gaza ceasefire collapse: UN
"Since the war in Gaza started, around 1.9 million people - including thousands of children have gone through repeated forced displacement amid bombardment, fear, and loss,” UNRWA says.
00:00
Over 142,000 Palestinians displaced after Gaza ceasefire collapse: UN
Israel resumed its attacks in Gaza on March 18, shattering a two-month truce. / Photo: AP / AP
April 4, 2025

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned of another humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza following the collapse of the ceasefire last month.

In a statement marking Palestinian Children's Day, the UNRWA said, “the collapse of the ceasefire caused yet another wave of displacement, impacting over 142,000 people just between 18 and 23 March.”

“Since the war in Gaza started, around 1.9 million people - including thousands of children have gone through repeated forced displacement amid bombardment, fear, and loss,” the statement said on Saturday.

"Jana is one of them," it added, referencing a child they had previously met in August 2024 and again at the end of March 2025. “She, and all children, need a #CeasefireNow.”

Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, shattering a two-month truce.

RECOMMENDED

More than 50,600 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat