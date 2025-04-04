The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned of another humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza following the collapse of the ceasefire last month.

In a statement marking Palestinian Children's Day, the UNRWA said, “the collapse of the ceasefire caused yet another wave of displacement, impacting over 142,000 people just between 18 and 23 March.”

“Since the war in Gaza started, around 1.9 million people - including thousands of children have gone through repeated forced displacement amid bombardment, fear, and loss,” the statement said on Saturday.

"Jana is one of them," it added, referencing a child they had previously met in August 2024 and again at the end of March 2025. “She, and all children, need a #CeasefireNow.”

Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, shattering a two-month truce.