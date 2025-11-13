Blue Origin has launched its massive New Glenn rocket and managed to catch the booster for reuse, a technical breakthrough for the space company owned by Jeff Bezos.

The powerful two-stage rocket, standing 32 stories tall, blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday, marking the first mission flown by Blue Origin since New Glenn's inaugural test launch on January 16.

A live Blue Origin webcast showed the rocket ascending from its launch tower in a roar of flames and billowing clouds of vapor moments after its seven BE-4 engines thundered to life, gulping more than 1,270 kilos of liquid fuel per second.

The launch followed several days of delays forced by cloudy skies and a geomagnetic storm.

Landing the rocket's booster stage on a floating platform in the Atlantic is a feat accomplished amid rising competition with rival SpaceX, the Elon Musk-owned company that until now was the only to accomplish the maneuver with an orbital-class rocket.

The primary mission of Thursday's launch involves NASA's twin EscaPADE spacecraft, designed to orbit Mars in tandem to analyse how solar winds — streams of high-energy charged particles from the sun — interact with the planet's magnetic field and how that interaction might contribute to depletion of the thin Martian atmosphere.

Satellite company Viasat also has a payload on board that will remain attached to the New Glenn rocket's upper stage in a technical demonstration of an in-space communications relay above Earth.

Mars misson

EscaPADE - short for Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers - originally was slated to launch in October 2024, but was delayed for more than a year by setbacks in development of New Glenn.