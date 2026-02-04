Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told France 2 TV that the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed on the battlefield is estimated at 55,000.

"In Ukraine, officially the number of soldiers killed on the battlefield - either professionals or those conscripted - is 55,000," said Zelenskyy in a pre-recorded interview broadcast on Wednesday.

Speaking in comments translated into French, he added that a "large number of people" are officially considered missing.

The disclosure has come as nearly two million military personnel have been killed, wounded, or gone missing in the war, according to a study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The report has said Russia’s war has resulted in about 1.2 million Russian casualties and between 500,000 and 600,000 Ukrainian casualties.

CSIS has estimated that Russian forces have suffered as many as 325,000 killed since the war began nearly four years ago.