WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Why can the ICC arrest Duterte but not Netanyahu?
Despite issuing a warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024, he remains free, raising the question: Does justice at the ICC depend on law or politics?
00:00
Why can the ICC arrest Duterte but not Netanyahu?
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
March 13, 2025

Who gets arrested? Who walks free?

  • - The ICC prosecutes individuals from countries that signed the Rome Statute.

  • - Israel isn’t a signatory, but Palestine is — allowing the ICC to issue a warrant.

  • - The ICC has no police force and relies on member states to enforce arrests.

  • Justice or double standards?

  • - Western countries often block investigations against their allies.

  • - Germany, France, and the US refuse to arrest Netanyahu, despite legal obligations.

  • - Without enforcement, ICC warrants against powerful leaders remain symbolic.

Does the ICC actually deliver justice?

RECOMMENDED

  • - Since 2002, the ICC has issued 60 arrest warrants — only 22 were carried out

  • - 40% of cases remain open because suspects are still at large.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone