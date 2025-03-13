March 13, 2025
Who gets arrested? Who walks free?
- The ICC prosecutes individuals from countries that signed the Rome Statute.
- Israel isn’t a signatory, but Palestine is — allowing the ICC to issue a warrant.
- The ICC has no police force and relies on member states to enforce arrests.
Justice or double standards?
- Western countries often block investigations against their allies.
- Germany, France, and the US refuse to arrest Netanyahu, despite legal obligations.
- Without enforcement, ICC warrants against powerful leaders remain symbolic.
Does the ICC actually deliver justice?
RECOMMENDED
- Since 2002, the ICC has issued 60 arrest warrants — only 22 were carried out
- 40% of cases remain open because suspects are still at large.
SOURCE:TRT World