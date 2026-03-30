Israel’s Knesset has voted to pass a controversial law to allow the execution of Palestinian prisoners, in a move that has triggered outrage from human rights groups.

The bill, introduced by the far-right Jewish Power party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was approved in second and third readings in the Knesset by 62-48 votes.

According to Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted in favour of the bill.

The bill passed its first reading in November.

Related TRT World - Israel passes bill allowing death penalty for Palestinian prisoners

What does the bill propose?

The law would permit Israeli courts to impose the death penalty on individuals convicted of carrying out deadly attacks. Supporters argue the measure is aimed at deterrence and combating what they describe as “terrorism.”

However, critics say the bill’s scope would, in practice, apply almost exclusively to Palestinian prisoners, raising concerns over discriminatory enforcement.

Controversy in Israel