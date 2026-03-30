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How Israel's death penalty law for Palestinian prisoners raises human rights concerns
Critics say the bill's scope would, in practice, apply almost exclusively to Palestinian prisoners, raising concerns over discriminatory enforcement.
How Israel's death penalty law for Palestinian prisoners raises human rights concerns
According to Israeli media, PM Benjamin Netanyahu voted in favor of the bill. / AP
19 hours ago

Israel’s Knesset has voted to pass a controversial law to allow the execution of Palestinian prisoners, in a move that has triggered outrage from human rights groups.

The bill, introduced by the far-right Jewish Power party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was approved in second and third readings in the Knesset by 62-48 votes.

According to Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted in favour of the bill.

The bill passed its first reading in November.

RelatedTRT World - Israel passes bill allowing death penalty for Palestinian prisoners

What does the bill propose?

The law would permit Israeli courts to impose the death penalty on individuals convicted of carrying out deadly attacks. Supporters argue the measure is aimed at deterrence and combating what they describe as “terrorism.”

However, critics say the bill’s scope would, in practice, apply almost exclusively to Palestinian prisoners, raising concerns over discriminatory enforcement.

Controversy in Israel

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Before its passage, Israeli opposition lawmakers and rights groups had warned that the bill introduces a legal framework that could institutionalise unequal treatment.

Ofer Cassif, a Knesset member from the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, called the proposal “legislation for genocide,” arguing it targets Palestinians specifically.

“The death penalty, beyond being state-sanctioned killing, corrupts society and entrenches extremism,” he said during a parliamentary debate.

Sameer Bin Said of the Hadash-Ta’al alliance also opposed the bill, warning that capital punishment is irreversible and carries risks of judicial error.

The law “raises serious concerns regarding its discriminatory nature and does not provide a real solution, but may instead contribute to further complicating the existing situation,” Bin Said added.

He said Palestinian Israeli lawmakers and opposition members who oppose this law “will turn to the Supreme Court to challenge it, in a step aimed at safeguarding fundamental values and protecting human rights.”

The debate comes amid heightened tensions and scrutiny over Israel’s treatment of Palestinian detainees.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 9,300 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including women and minors. Numerous deaths were reported among Palestinians in Israeli custody due to torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to human rights groups.

SOURCE:AA
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