WORLD
1 min read
Syrian asylum applications in the EU hit decade-low after Assad's fall
Hundreds of thousands of Syrians who once fled abroad have now returned home, the UN says
00:00
Syrian asylum applications in the EU hit decade-low after Assad's fall
Syrians, who long accounted for the most applicants, were the third largest group, behind Venezuelans and Afghans. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 6, 2025

Asylum applications filed by Syrians in the European Union dropped to their lowest in over a decade in February, following the ouster of Bashar al Assad, the EU's asylum agency said Wednesday.

Data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed Syrians lodged 5,000 requests in the 27-nation bloc plus Switzerland and Norway in February, down 34 percent on the previous month.

"The latest asylum figures show how important stability in other regions is for Europe," said Magnus Brunner, the EU's migration commissioner.

Longtime Syrian ruler Assad was toppled by the country's opposition forces in December after more than a decade of civil war.

RelatedTRT Global - Ankara urges support for Syria’s political transition and sanctions relief

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians who had sought shelter abroad have since returned home, according to the United Nations.

RECOMMENDED

Overall in February, the EU's 27 states, Switzerland and Norway received about 69,000 asylum applications, following a decreasing trend that started in October 2024, the EUAA said.

Syrians, who long accounted for the most applicants, were the third largest group, behind Venezuelans and Afghans.

France was the main recipient nation, followed by Spain, and Germany—which had been the top destination for years.

RelatedTRT Global - Governor of Syria's Daraa where the uprising started, looks to the world for reconstruction

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal