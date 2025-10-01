The foreign minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has criticised the UN Security Council, accusing the body of having “stolen 60 years from the Turkish Cypriot people” despite decades of negotiations on the Cyprus issue.

Tahsin Ertugruloglu, who visited the US last week for the UN General Assembly, spoke to journalists in Washington, where he described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call in his UN speech for international recognition of the TRNC as “highly meaningful and extremely important.”

“These were not statements made just for the sake of words,” he said. “As you know, they fully align with a decision unanimously approved by the Turkish parliament.”

Ertugruloglu also said that in his meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team, the Turkish Cypriot stance on the Cyprus issue was reiterated multiple times.

No chance of new partnership

The foreign minister stressed that despite 60 years of negotiations — including efforts by the late Rauf Denktas, the TRNC’s founding president, for a solution through a federation — the Greek Cypriots never genuinely backed the idea.

Instead, he said, they joined talks only to avoid blame while derailing every compromise.

Ertugruloglu said there is no longer any chance of a new partnership on the island, stressing that that era "ended long ago" largely due to the intransigence of the Greek Cypriot side, backed by permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Going forward, he said, the future of Cyprus will be shaped by “two sovereign and equal states” that can engage in cooperation based on mutual agreement and neighbourly relations.

Elections may lead to ‘5+1’ UN meeting

Commenting on next month’s presidential elections in the TRNC, Ertugruloglu said a “5+1” meeting could be held at the UN in New York afterwards to further discuss the situation, a meeting including both the TRNC president and the Greek-administrated Southern Cyprus leader, plus the foreign ministers of the island’s three guarantor countries – Türkiye, Greece, and the United Kingdom – and the UN’s Guterres.