US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said she had a candid conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the United States' negotiations with Iran.

"President Trump specifically sent me here to have a conversation with the prime minister about how those negotiations are going and how important it is that we stay united and let this process play out," Noem said during an interview with Fox News' "Fox and Friends."

"It was a very candid conversation."

Her comments come days after Iranian and US delegations wrapped up a fifth round of talks in Rome last week, and signs of some limited progress emerged.

Trump said on Sunday that nuclear talks with Iran saw "serious progress" and that there will be another round of talks.

Iran rules out nuclear deal