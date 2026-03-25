Denmark's Social Democrats, led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, have finished first in the general election but posted their weakest showing in more than 120 years, with the left-wing bloc failing to secure a majority.

With all votes counted in metropolitan Denmark, the left bloc has been credited with 84 seats in the 179-seat parliament and the right with 77, while 90 are needed for a majority.

The centrist Moderate party, headed by Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, has emerged as kingmaker with 14 seats, with negotiations expected in the coming weeks to form a coalition government.

Frederiksen, who has been in office since 2019, told supporters she was "ready to take on the responsibility of serving as Denmark's prime minister again for the next four years".

She added that "there is little to suggest that forming a government will be easy."

Lokke called for a cross-bloc coalition.

"We must not be divided. We must not be red (left-wing). We must not be blue (right-wing). We have to work together," he said.

Coalition partner Troels Lund Poulsen of the Liberal Party ruled out forming a new government with the Social Democrats.

"Either we have a centre-right government, or we go in opposition," he said.