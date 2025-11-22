WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Hundreds rally in Sweden to protest against Israel's violations of ceasefire in Gaza
Protesters call on the government to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel, saying the situation on the ground didn't change despite the ceasefire.
Hundreds rally in Sweden to protest against Israel's violations of ceasefire in Gaza
Hundreds of people protest against Israel's attacks on Gaza in Sweden. / AA
November 22, 2025

Hundreds of people have staged a rally in the Swedish capital to protest Israeli attacks on besieged Gaza, saying Israel is violating the ceasefire agreement.

Demonstrators gathered in Odenplan Square in central Stockholm on Saturday to denounce continued Israeli attacks and the blocking of humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Chanting pro-Palestine slogans, participants carried signs reading "Stand up for Palestine" and "Say no to genocide."

Protesters also urged the Swedish government to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.

RECOMMENDED

Dror Feiler, a Jewish activist attending the rally, told Anadolu Agency that although there is talk of a ceasefire in Palestine, the situation on the ground shows otherwise.

"Palestinians are being killed every day in Gaza, while ethnic cleansing continues in the occupied West Bank," he said.

Feiler added that Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank not only fail to stop settler attacks on Palestinians but are also complicit.

"Our governments continue to buy and sell weapons. They continue to support Israel politically and diplomatically ... that's unacceptable," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump