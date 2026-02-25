On a rare visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to release two Ghanaian prisoners of war captured fighting for Russia.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has drawn in mercenaries and foreign fighters on both sides of the conflict, including from several African countries.

Ukraine said on Wednesday that more than 1,780 citizens from 36 African countries — including Ghana — had been identified among Russia's ranks, and that some of them had been captured.

"We are quite optimistic that this visit will be very successful and that in my later discussions with President Zelenskyy, he will be magnanimous and compassionate and on humanitarian grounds release these two Ghanaians to us," Ghana's minister said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart attended by AFP journalists.

"They are victims of manipulation, of disinformation, misinformation of criminal trafficking networks," he said about Ghanaian citizens lured to fight for Russia.

He thanked Ukraine for ensuring international law was respected in the handling of the detainees.