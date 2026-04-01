Despite claims by US officials that Iran’s missile and drone capabilities have been largely destroyed, data from recent weeks suggests Tehran’s operational capacity has shown no significant decline, with attacks continuing at a steady pace across Israel and several regional countries since February 28.

According to data compiled by Anadolu from defence and interior ministries of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan, as well as the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), open-source intelligence platforms and data-analysis social media accounts, Iran has launched 6,770 missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Jordan, Gulf countries hosting US military and financial assets, and Israel since February 28 under its retaliation strategy.

The largest share of these attacks targeted the UAE with 2,429 strikes, followed by Israel with 1,365 and Kuwait with 950.

However, INSS data indicates that Iran used 600 missiles and 765 drones in its retaliatory attacks on Israel alone.

Steady pace of attacks on Israel

Iran’s attacks on Israel and the damage caused have followed a relatively stable pattern, with missile and drone waves ranging between seven and 10 in the past week.

According to INSS data, Iran launched 215 drone attacks on Israel in the past week alone, accounting for approximately 28 percent of the total UAV attacks carried out over four weeks.

Considering that Iran had conducted around 500 drone retaliatory attacks on Israel as of March 19, the addition of 215 attacks in the past week indicates no significant change in Iran’s operational capacity.

INSS also reported that Iran launched 200 missiles at Israel over the past week, equivalent to 31 percent of the total 585 missiles fired over four weeks.

Analysts note that if Iran’s missile capability had been largely destroyed, this ratio would likely remain below 25 percent. The figure exceeding 30 percent suggests Iran’s strike capacity remains largely intact.

On March 26, US President Donald Trump said that approximately 90 percent of Iran’s missile and launch systems had been disabled, adding that the production capacity of drones, missiles and related facilities had also been significantly reduced.

UAE, Kuwait most targeted in Gulf

Despite daily fluctuations, the frequency of Iranian attacks on Gulf countries has remained stable in weekly averages compared to the first week following February 28.

Between February 28 and March 31, Iran targeted the UAE the most, launching 2,429 missiles and drones. Kuwait ranked second among Gulf states with 950 strikes.