ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Trump calls for regional peace after Iran strikes US base in Qatar
Tehran says missile barrage was a measured response to US attacks on nuclear sites, as Washington downplays damage and urges de-escalation.
Trump calls for regional peace after Iran strikes US base in Qatar
Tehran says missile barrage was a measured response to US attacks on nuclear sites, as Washington downplays damage and urges de-escalation. / Reuters
June 23, 2025

US President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran’s missile attack on a US military base in Qatar in response to American airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear sites as "very weak," saying Washington had received early warning and was now urging all sides to de-escalate.

"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to peace and harmony in the region," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, adding that he would "enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same."

Qatar, which hosts the largest US military installation in the Middle East, said its air defences intercepted missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base.

Iranian state media cited the Revolutionary Guard Corps as saying six missiles had hit the base.

US officials confirmed the base had been struck by short- and medium-range ballistic missiles but said it had been evacuated beforehand.

In a statement, Iran's National Security Council said the attack was a "directly proportional" response to US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the underground enrichment site at Fordow.

RelatedIran launches six missiles toward US military bases in Qatar - TRT Global

The tit-for-tat attacks follow more than a week of Israeli strikes across Iran, which escalated on Sunday when US forces attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Lifting restrictions as strikes end

RECOMMENDED

After the attack, Qatari authorities stated that the security situation was stable, and the US Embassy lifted its shelter-in-place order, announcing that normal operations would resume on Tuesday.

While Iran said the strike did not threaten its "friendly and brotherly" neighbour Qatar, Doha condemned the attack and warned of a possible direct response.

Saudi Arabia also denounced the missile strike and offered support to Qatar.

Wider conflict fears

The New York Times reported that Iran had signaled its intentions ahead of time to allow "an exit ramp" for all parties, echoing its approach to a previous US-Iran exchange in Iraq in 2020.

As both Iran and Israel exchanged further strikes on Monday, including attacks on Evin prison and military facilities in Tehran, concern grew over a broader regional spillover.

According to Iran’s health ministry, Israeli strikes have killed over 400 people. Iranian attacks on Israel have resulted in 24 deaths, official figures show.

 

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation