WORLD
2 min read
No federal money if Zohran Mamdani doesn't 'do the right thing' as New York mayor: Trump
The US president says whoever is mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves.
No federal money if Zohran Mamdani doesn't 'do the right thing' as New York mayor: Trump
Zohran Mamdani gestures as he speaks during a watch party for his primary election in New York City, US, June 25, 2025. / Reuters
June 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from New York City if Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani does not "do the right thing" as mayor.

Trump issued the warning during a Fox News interview aired on Sunday, targeting Mamdani, who secured the Democratic nomination for mayor on June 24.

"If he does get in, I am going to be president, and he is going to have to do the right thing, or they are not getting any money. He has got to do the right thing," Trump said.

He expanded his threat to any future New York mayor, saying: "Whoever is mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves, or the federal government is coming down very tough on them financially."

Trump had previously threatened various states and universities with federal funding cuts if they did not comply with his policies.

He labelled Mamdani a "communist" and expressed shock at his potential victory.

RECOMMENDED

"He is a communist. I think it is very bad for New York," he said.

"It is shocking," he said, adding: "I used to say we will never have a socialist in this country, no, but we will have a communist."

Mamdani defeated former New York governor Andrew Cuomo in Tuesday's primary, positioning himself to become New York City’s first Muslim mayor.

The Democratic nominee has been a vocal supporter of Palestine and critic of Israel. He co-founded the Bowdoin College chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and in 2023 joined a hunger strike outside the White House demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

RelatedTRT Global - Everybody said Zohran Mamdani couldn't win New York primary, but young voters had other plans

SOURCE:AA
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders