Famine has been confirmed in the war-scarred city of Al Fasher in Sudan’s North Darfur state and the besieged town of Kadugli in South Kordofan, according to a new analysis by the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) released on Monday.

Both towns "were classified in Famine (IPC Phase 5) with reasonable evidence" as of September, and these conditions are expected to continue through next January.

The statement added that the situation in the besieged town of Dilling in South Kordofan "is estimated to be similar to that in Kadugli town; however, the lack of data prevents IPC classification of this area."

It warned that "uncertainty surrounding the evolution of conflict heightens the risk of Famine, particularly in 20 areas across Greater Darfur and Greater Kordofan."

In September 2025, an estimated 21.2 million people, 45 percent of Sudan's population, faced high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), including 375,000 people (1 percent) in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe) and 6.3 million people (13 percent) in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency).

The number of people in IPC Phase 3 or above is projected to slightly decline to 19.2 million, 40 percent of the population, between this October and next January.