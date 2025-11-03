AFRICA
2 min read
UN: Famine hits Al Fasher and Kadugli as RSF atrocities worsen crisis
The two towns reach catastrophic hunger levels, 20 more areas at risk amid conflict, restricted access, says the global hunger monitoring system.
UN: Famine hits Al Fasher and Kadugli as RSF atrocities worsen crisis
Asha Kano Kavi, displaced from Kadugli, serves boiled wild leaves to orphaned children at Bruam IDP Camp in South Kordofan, Sudan, on June 22, 2024. / Reuters
November 3, 2025

Famine has been confirmed in the war-scarred city of Al Fasher in Sudan’s North Darfur state and the besieged town of Kadugli in South Kordofan, according to a new analysis by the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) released on Monday.

Both towns "were classified in Famine (IPC Phase 5) with reasonable evidence" as of September, and these conditions are expected to continue through next January.

The statement added that the situation in the besieged town of Dilling in South Kordofan "is estimated to be similar to that in Kadugli town; however, the lack of data prevents IPC classification of this area."

It warned that "uncertainty surrounding the evolution of conflict heightens the risk of Famine, particularly in 20 areas across Greater Darfur and Greater Kordofan."

In September 2025, an estimated 21.2 million people, 45 percent of Sudan's population, faced high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), including 375,000 people (1 percent) in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe) and 6.3 million people (13 percent) in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency).

The number of people in IPC Phase 3 or above is projected to slightly decline to 19.2 million, 40 percent of the population, between this October and next January.

RECOMMENDED

However, in North Darfur and the Western Nuba Mountains, "gains from the harvest will remain limited due to conflict and insecurity."

On October 26, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia seized control of the city of Al Fasher and committed massacres of civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the country’s geographical partition.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

RelatedTRT World - RSF killed 300 women, raped 25 in first 48 hours in Al Fasher: Sudanese minister

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios