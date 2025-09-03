Türkiye’s naval capabilities are set to surpass the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle with its new National Aircraft Carrier, French daily Le Figaro has reported.
An article published on Tuesday cited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official announcement regarding the National Aircraft Carrier project last week at TEKNOFEST, the world’s largest aviation, aerospace and technology festival.
Calling it a “massive project,” Le Figaro said, “The National Aircraft Carrier, which will be 285 metres long, 72 metres wide, and have a displacement of over 60,000 tonnes, will clearly surpass the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (261 metres long, 42,500 tonnes), the flagship of the Mediterranean,” adding that Türkiye aims to make a strong impact on the maritime defence with this new project.
The carrier, MUGEM (the Turkish acronym for National Aircraft Carrier), is expected to be launched in 2027–2028 and to enter service by 2030, carrying fighter jets and advanced unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).
It will be Türkiye’s first domestically designed and constructed aircraft carrier, marking a major step in the nation’s naval capabilities, the report said.
Türkiye part of ‘exclusive’ aircraft carrier club
The MUGEM project aims to bolster Türkiye’s naval presence in the Mediterranean and on the global maritime stage.
Le Figaro, citing statements by Engineer Lieutenant Aykut Demirezen, said the carrier can travel between Türkiye and New York without refuelling, thanks to its advanced hydrodynamic design.
Calculations indicate the hull will reduce fuel consumption by an estimated 1.5 percent, and increase the vessel’s operational efficiency, according to the engineer.
The carrier is designed to carry approximately 50 aircraft, including drones and fighter jets.
Unlike Western carriers, MUGEM will be designed from the outset for drones such as KIZILELMA (a low-observable, carrier-capable, jet-powered UCAV) and ANKA 3, a flying wing-type stealth UCAV.
It will also accommodate the HURJET, a Turkish supersonic advanced jet trainer and light combat aircraft, more than 80 percent of whose components are produced domestically.
The report also underlined Erdogan’s statements about the project, noting that it will surpass TCG Anadolu, a 231-metre-long drone-carrying amphibious assault ship.
“If the timetable is met,” the report said, “Türkiye will join the exclusive ranks of countries capable of developing aircraft carriers of this size, like the US, Russia, France and China.”