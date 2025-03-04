US President has addressed a multitude of issues, from the economy, immigration, foreign policy, tariffs and executive orders in his address to the Congress after his first few weeks in office.

With Musk, the world's richest person, among those attending the primetime televised address, the 78-year-old Republican said after less than two months back in power he is "just getting started."

"America is back," he declared.

One Democratic congressman, Al Green, was ordered ejected because he refused to stop heckling, claiming Trump has no mandate to dismantle healthcare programs, and shaking his walking stick at the president.

Other Democrats silently held up placards including "False" and "Musk steals" and "That's a lie!"

Tariffs

Trump promised that come April 2, reciprocal tariffs will be imposed for most of the country's trading partners.

"Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries," he said.

"That's reciprocal, back and forth. Whatever they tax us, we will tax that."

Trump also insisted that the tariffs targeting imports from Canada and Mexico will benefit them.

He also cautioned that the US economy is set to see some "disturbance" from tariffs.

Foreign policy

Trump also addressed the US foreign policy, stating that he wants to end the war in Ukraine and bring back hostages from besieged Gaza.

On Ukraine, Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to sign the minerals deal and is ready to come back to the table.

"It's time to end this senseless war," he said.