An Israeli military unit crossed into southern Lebanon early Wednesday, searched several homes, and questioned residents and Syrian labourers, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).

About 20 Israeli infantry soldiers advanced from the outskirts of the border town of Al-Aabbasiyyeh into the Reihana Berri area of the Al-Mari plain in the Marjayoun district, NNA reported.

The soldiers searched both inhabited and abandoned houses and interrogated Lebanese residents and Syrian workers. Two Syrian men were taken into custody and later released near the border, according to the news agency.

It also reported that three Israeli drones flew at very low altitude in a circular pattern over several southern towns, including Froun, Kfar Sir, Sir El Gharbiyeh, Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, Yohmor, and Arnoun in the Nabatieh district.

Another drone was spotted flying at low altitude Wednesday morning over the towns of Babliyeh, Al-Loubiyah, Saksakiyeh, and Ansariyeh in the Zahrani area, also in the Nabatieh district.

Fragile ceasefire