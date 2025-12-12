WAR ON GAZA
Abbas calls on Italy to formally recognise Palestinian statehood
President Mahmoud Abbas says a sovereign Palestinian state would serve as a source of regional stability.
Abbas attended the Atreju gathering hosted by Brothers of Italy, the party of Italian PM Meloni, in Rome, Italy, December 12, 2025. / Reuters
December 12, 2025

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on Italy to recognise the state of Palestine, saying the move would help protect the two-state solution and consolidate the foundations of peace.

The remarks came in a speech on Friday he delivered at the annual conference of the Brothers of Italy Party in Rome, where Abbas stressed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is “the only way to ensure lasting security and stability in the region.”

Abbas said that a fully sovereign Palestinian state “would not be a security burden on anyone but would instead serve as a source of regional stability and a responsible partner in maintaining security and building peace.”

RelatedTRT World - E4 urges Israel to 'abide by international law,' protect Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Backing two-state solution

He added that the Palestinian people “aspire to live in their homeland with freedom and dignity, in a modern state that upholds democracy, peaceful transfer of power, pluralism, equality, and the rejection of violence.”

“Countries recognising Palestine do so as a positive investment in the future of peace and stability,” Abbas said.

He expressed hope that Italy will continue to move forward on this path in support of the two-state solution.

Against the backdrop of a brutal Israeli war that killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, several countries recognised Palestinian statehood during UN meetings in September, bringing the total to 160 of the UN’s 193 member states.

RelatedTRT World - Meloni pledges Italy’s support for EU sanctions over Israeli settlement expansion
