India and Greece are deepening their military and strategic cooperation, a move threatening to upend the regional balance of power.

Against the backdrop of potential arms deals , analysts view the warming India-Greece relations as a direct response to Ankara’s growing influence in both South Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean, a geographic region encompassing countries like Türkiye, Greece, Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.

Dr Ahmet Keser, a professor at Türkiye’s Hasan Kalyoncu University, tells TRT World that the India-Greece rapprochement should be seen as a calculated strategy by Athens to counter Ankara.

“One of the core strategies consistently followed by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration is to strengthen relations with countries that are either experiencing tensions with Türkiye or have the potential for such tensions,” he says, while pointing to Greece’s historical pattern of aligning with Türkiye’s rivals, like Israel.

For India, Keser argues, the motivation is equally strategic: A response to Türkiye’s support for Pakistan during the brief but intense four-day war in May 2025.

India’s outreach to Greece as well as Greek-administered Cyprus has taken on new urgency.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rare visit to Greek-administered Cyprus in June, followed by the Indian navy’s joint exercises with Greece, has been interpreted in Ankara as a deliberate provocation.

“Such visits can hardly be considered a coincidence,” Keser says, suggesting that Modi’s trip to Greek-administered Cyprus a month after India’s aerial clash with Pakistan was a “response to the position Türkiye took during the India-Pakistan war”.

It was a signal to deter future Turkish involvement in South Asian conflicts, he adds.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, a foreign affairs expert who previously served as Pakistan’s federal minister and long-time senator, tells TRT World that India’s move is driven by “animus towards Türkiye” due to Ankara’s strategic partnership with Islamabad.

“Türkiye and Pakistan have common positions on Palestine, Greek-administered Cyprus, and Kashmir,” Sayed says, noting that these stances clash with the interests of the “Indo-Israeli Axis”.

He argues that India’s military drills with Greece are a “symbolic response” to the substantive defence cooperation between Türkiye and Pakistan, which includes Türkiye selling Pakistan arms and ammunition worth more than $5 million in 2024.

Both Greek and Indian media have reported that New Delhi is offering Athens its Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile, with a range of 1,000–1,500 kilometres.

The potential sales of these cruise missiles can upend the balance of power in the Aegean, where Türkiye and Greece have longstanding disputes over maritime boundaries and airspace.

Analysts from India, however, strongly disagree with the notion that New Delhi’s overtures in the Eastern Mediterranean are aimed at hurting Turkish interests.

Teiborlang T Kharsyntiew, a professor of European studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, tells TRT World that the historical and economic underpinnings of India-Greece relations are the actual driving force behind the warming ties between the two nations.