Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend an expanded informal meeting on the Cyprus issue in United States, the foreign ministry sources say.

The two-day gathering is set to take place in New York on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will bring together key figures, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar, Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, Greek Foreign Minister Yorgo Gerapetritis, and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America Stephen Doughty.

The meeting aims to explore ways to advance cooperation between the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities on the island.