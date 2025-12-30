US and partner forces killed at least seven Daesh terrorists and captured 18 others during a series of operations across Syria late last month, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.
The raids followed the launch of Operation Hawkeye Strike on December 19, a large-scale US-Jordanian offensive targeting Daesh infrastructure after a deadly attack on American forces earlier in the month.
“US and partner forces killed or captured nearly 25 ISIS (Daesh) operatives during the days that followed a December 19 large-scale strike in Syria,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.
Over 10 days, US and allied troops carried out 11 missions between December 20 and 29, CENTCOM said.
Daesh attack on US forces
The campaign came after US and Jordanian forces struck more than 70 Daesh targets with over 100 precision-guided munitions, eliminating four weapons caches.
The operation was launched in retaliation for a December 13 Daesh attack on US patrols in central Syria that killed two American soldiers and a civilian contractor.
CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the campaign aimed to prevent a resurgence of the terrorist group.
“Continuing to hunt down terrorist operatives, eliminate ISIS (Daesh) networks, and work with partners makes America, the region, and the world safer,” he said.
Syria has also vowed to intensify military efforts against Daesh in areas where the group remains active, pledging to deny militants any safe haven inside the country.