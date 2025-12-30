US and partner forces killed at least seven Daesh terrorists and captured 18 others during a series of operations across Syria late last month, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

The raids followed the launch of Operation Hawkeye Strike on December 19, a large-scale US-Jordanian offensive targeting Daesh infrastructure after a deadly attack on American forces earlier in the month.

“US and partner forces killed or captured nearly 25 ISIS (Daesh) operatives during the days that followed a December 19 large-scale strike in Syria,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

Over 10 days, US and allied troops carried out 11 missions between December 20 and 29, CENTCOM said.

Daesh attack on US forces