Israel has approved the construction of 1,300 new illegal settlement units south of occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli media reported.

According to Israel's Channel 14, the government’s Special Planning and Building Committee in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc unanimously approved the plan earlier this week.

The decision comes less than a week after US President Donald Trump criticized Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

"Don’t worry about the West Bank. Israel’s not going to do anything with the West Bank," Trump told reporters at the White House on October 24.

His remarks came a day after the Israeli Knesset (parliament) gave preliminary approval to two draft laws to annex the occupied West Bank and the Ma’ale Adumim settlement bloc, a move that would isolate East Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings to the east and divide the West Bank into two.

Unprecedented expansion