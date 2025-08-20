WORLD
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan vow to deepen ties after top envoys meet in Kabul
The three sides agree to strengthen joint efforts against terrorism, reaffirm their commitment to deepening collaboration in trade, transit, regional development, health, education, culture, and combating drug trafficking.
The Sixth Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts. / AA
August 20, 2025

Top diplomats from China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan met in Kabul on Wednesday for a trilateral meeting, reaffirming their commitment to political, economic, and security cooperation, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

The Sixth Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, Ishaq Dar and Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The three sides agreed to strengthen joint efforts against terrorism and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in trade, transit, regional development, health, education, culture, and combating drug trafficking, as well as extending the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

According to a statement from Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, the foreign ministers emphasised the importance of strengthening political, economic, and transit relations between the three countries.

Muttaqi told the summit that development and cooperation will allow the three countries to capitalise on regional opportunities in an array of fields.

"This tripartite mechanism gives us the opportunity to do so," the statement quoted Muttaqi as saying.

SOURCE:AA
