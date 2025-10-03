A group of countries - Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal - formally recognised the State of Palestine last month in what was hailed as a "historic step".

Other European nations, such as France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Malta, followed suit, bringing the total number of recognitions to 159 out of 193 UN member states.

In Gaza, these recognitions are not met with celebrations, but with heavy silence.

People in the enclave are hungry and scared, living a hard life. What leaders say about helping doesn’t match the suffering they actually face.

Recognition is often seen as a diplomatic achievement, a legal move that strengthens Palestinian legitimacy internationally.

But in the broken neighbourhoods of Gaza, Palestinians ask: What has changed in their everyday life?

In a tent pitched on the rubble of a bombed-out house, 35-year-old Mohammed al-Aklouk says the recognitions are “meaningless”.

"These recognitions are not enough, because they have not stopped the war in Gaza,” he tells TRT World.

“Anyone who calls himself a friend of Palestine and recognises it as a state should intervene to stop the war and the killings that are taking place every day.”

The UN warns of rising displacement, severe malnutrition, and a healthcare system overwhelmed by demand, with essential supplies frequently delayed or blocked due to access restricted by Israel.

In August, the UN declared that Gaza is facing the most severe famine conditions it has ever documented, with international aid organisations warning of widespread, catastrophic hunger across the region.

“[The recognition] did not reduce food prices, nor did it prevent the famine we’ve been enduring for the past seven months,” Mohammed says.

“It is just a symbolic gesture without value. The killing continues, and the reservoir of grief keeps flowing over us. The word 'state' means nothing to me when my child is hungry.”

For Mohammed, the real issue that must be tackled is the ongoing supply of weapons to Israel and the urgent need to impose an economic blockade on the country to help restore safety and security and end the war on Gaza.

I am not thinking about the future now; I just want the war to stop. Can any of those who have recognised Palestine do that? Mohammed

In another tent, this one in Deir al Balah, a city in the centre of Gaza, Khalil al-Dabbous, 49, who was displaced from Gaza City's Shuja'iyya neighbourhood, says the countries recognising Palestine is an important step and “a light at the end of a tunnel”.

"This recognition signals a better future for Palestine,” he tells TRT World.

“We have nothing left to cry about - our lives, our children's education, our homes are destroyed.

“But I hope that in the near future these recognitions will expose Israel, isolate it and besiege it internationally.”

Al-Dabbous believes the recognitions are necessary diplomatic steps that serve as tools of pressure similar to what happened in July, when Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the UK would recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September unless Israel met specific conditions, such as agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza, allowing humanitarian aid, and restarting efforts toward a two-state solution.

The title “State” means nothing

In Khan Younis, Asmaa al-Sheikh Ali, 33, sells mint leaves at a market to feed her two daughters.

She lost her husband and son in Israeli attacks and fled Gaza City just days ago following an evacuation order.