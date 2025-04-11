​​​​​President Donald Trump's tariffs and fueling tensions with China brought economic uncertainties, destabilising the safe-haven status of US bonds.

Trump's reciprocal tariffs, announced on April 2 that ranged between a 10 percent base rate to 50 percent, gave rise to volatility in global markets and shook the US bond market of around $29 trillion.

Recession concerns and rate cut expectations were triggered by the reciprocal tariffs, while stock markets declined across the globe due to the anxiety induced by the tariffs.

Ordinarily, investors sell stocks in uncertain times and seek safe-haven assets, and demand for US Treasuries rise. But the opposite was seen as equities fell and investors sold their Treasury bonds.

This week's sell-off caused bond prices to fall and yields to rise as investor skepticism came to the fore — some analysts said the unsettling changes in US Treasuries may be permanently damaging their safe-haven status.

"The fear is the US is losing its standing as the safe haven," said George Cipolloni, a fund manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. "Our bond market is the biggest and most stable in the world, but when you add instability, bad things can happen."

The US Dollar Index fell more than 2 percent in five days to below 100.4.

As the demand for US Treasuries fell, the US 10-Year Bond yield rose 40 basis points in one week. After starting at 4 percent on Monday, it peaked at 4.51 percent on Wednesday and 4.43 percent on Thursday.

The 2-Year bond yield started the week at 3.66 percent and rose to 4.04 percent on Wednesday. It closed at 3.88 percent on Thursday.

The 30-Year bond began Monday at 4.42 percent and rose to 5.02 percent on Wednesday, ending Thursday at 4.86 percent.

Analysts said the movements in the bond market are reactions to Washington's policies, while some compared it to the global dash-for-cash in March 2020, when the Fed had to intervene with a $1.6 trillion bond purchase.

Related TRT Global - Trump brags about making his billionaire friends richer with tariff scheme

Bond investors ease with tariff pause

Less than 24 hours after reciprocal tariffs went into force, Trump announced in a Truth Social post a 90-day tariff pause except for China, saying that more than 75 countries contacted him to negotiate trade barriers, tariffs, "currency manipulation" and more, and that those nations did not retaliate.