WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Guterres: Gaza horrors entering third year, UN principles under siege
UN chief Antonio Guterres warns Gaza is entering a third monstrous year of war, accusing states of defying basic humanity.
Guterres: Gaza horrors entering third year, UN principles under siege
UN chief Guterres warns Gaza is entering a “third monstrous year.” / AP
September 23, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has opened the 80th session of the General Assembly with a searing warning that Israel’s war on Gaza has reached “a third monstrous year,” describing the devastation as “the result of decisions that defy basic humanity.”

“The scale of death and destruction is beyond any other conflict in my years as secretary-general,” Guterres told world leaders in New York on Tuesday, recalling that the International Court of Justice had issued “legally binding” measures in the genocide case against Israel.

“Since then, a famine has been declared, and the killing has intensified,” he said, urging full and immediate implementation of the court’s orders.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan says situation in Gaza is 'complete genocide,' holding Netanyahu main one responsible

‘Rise to the moment’

He called on the UN Security Council to “rise to the moment” by becoming “more representative, more transparent, and more effective.”

RECOMMENDED

The Council, he stressed, must not stand idle as Gaza descends further into catastrophe.

Broadening his message, Guterres warned that the principles on which the UN was founded are “under siege” and that “the pillars of peace and progress are buckling under the weight of impunity, inequality, and indifference.”

Turning to global crises, the UN chief pointed to Sudan, where “civilians are being slaughtered, starved, and silenced,” and condemned cuts to aid budgets as “a death sentence for many” and “a stolen future for many more.”

He also pressed for urgent climate action, saying G20 countries, as the world’s biggest polluters, “must lead” with stronger national plans guided by common but differentiated responsibilities.

“Eighty years on, we confront again the question our founders faced: What kind of world do we choose to build together?” Guterres asked, framing the survival of the UN’s founding values as the defining test of this generation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory