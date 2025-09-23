UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has opened the 80th session of the General Assembly with a searing warning that Israel’s war on Gaza has reached “a third monstrous year,” describing the devastation as “the result of decisions that defy basic humanity.”

“The scale of death and destruction is beyond any other conflict in my years as secretary-general,” Guterres told world leaders in New York on Tuesday, recalling that the International Court of Justice had issued “legally binding” measures in the genocide case against Israel.

“Since then, a famine has been declared, and the killing has intensified,” he said, urging full and immediate implementation of the court’s orders.

‘Rise to the moment’

He called on the UN Security Council to “rise to the moment” by becoming “more representative, more transparent, and more effective.”