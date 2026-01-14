WAR ON GAZA
Mediators name former Palestinian deputy minister to lead Gaza technocratic body
Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar back a transitional Palestinian administration as the US shifts focus to demilitarisation and reconstruction after months of war.
Palestinian factions urge swift steps to allow the Gaza administration to immediately assume responsibility for governing Gaza. / Reuters
January 14, 2026

Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye have announced that former Palestinian deputy minister Ali Shaath will lead a new technocratic committee tasked with administering post-war Gaza, calling the move a key step towards stabilising the devastated territory.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the three mediators said the committee’s formation was “an important development” that could improve humanitarian conditions and help unlock the long-delayed second phase of the US-brokered ceasefire.

The announcement came as US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, formally declared the launch of phase two of the ceasefire plan.

Phase two of Gaza ceasefire

The next stage centres on demilitarisation, technocratic governance and the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been left largely in ruins after more than a year of Israeli bombardment.

“Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza,” Witkoff said, adding that it would oversee reconstruction and the disarmament of all unauthorised armed groups.

Witkoff warned that Hamas must fully comply with its obligations under the agreement, including the return of the final deceased hostage, saying failure to do so would bring “serious consequences.” He also praised Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar for their mediation efforts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Palestinian factions meeting in Cairo voiced support for the new transitional body, urging swift steps to allow it to immediately assume responsibility for governing Gaza and restoring essential public services.

The groups said the committee would coordinate with an international “peace council” expected to oversee and approve Gaza’s reconstruction, as mediators push to sustain the ceasefire and prevent a return to large-scale violence.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
