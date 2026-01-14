The next stage centres on demilitarisation, technocratic governance and the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been left largely in ruins after more than a year of Israeli bombardment.

“Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza,” Witkoff said, adding that it would oversee reconstruction and the disarmament of all unauthorised armed groups.

Witkoff warned that Hamas must fully comply with its obligations under the agreement, including the return of the final deceased hostage, saying failure to do so would bring “serious consequences.” He also praised Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar for their mediation efforts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Palestinian factions meeting in Cairo voiced support for the new transitional body, urging swift steps to allow it to immediately assume responsibility for governing Gaza and restoring essential public services.

The groups said the committee would coordinate with an international “peace council” expected to oversee and approve Gaza’s reconstruction, as mediators push to sustain the ceasefire and prevent a return to large-scale violence.