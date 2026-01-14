The shutdown of the internet in Uganda ahead of the country's elections is "deeply worrying", the United Nations has said, stressing the need for open access to information.

"Internet restrictions and suspension of 10 NGOs ahead of elections tomorrow are deeply worrying," the UN human rights office said on X on Wednesday.

"Open access to communication and information is key to free and genuine elections. All Ugandans must be able to take part in shaping their future and the future of their country."

Ugandan authorities shut down internet access nationwide on Tuesday, two days ahead of elections in which President Yoweri Museveni has overseen a crackdown on the opposition as he seeks to extend his 40-year rule.

The 81-year-old leader is widely expected to win a seventh term on Thursday due to his total control over state and security bodies.

Related TRT World - Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election

Tightening control over NGO’s

In a report issued on Friday, the UN rights office detailed how the Ugandan authorities had used legislation to silence those with dissenting views, including tightening control over NGO’s.