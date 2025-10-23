US Vice President JD Vance reportedly asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give the Gaza ceasefire agreement "a chance."

Israel’s Channel 12 cited both US and Israeli officials in its report, saying that during his meeting with Netanyahu, Vance said: "Give the deal a chance and give us time to make things happen.”

Netanyahu replied to Vance that he is willing to give the agreement a chance.

“I also want to see the agreement succeed,” he told him, according to officials familiar with the details of the conversation.

An American official who took part in the meeting said that Netanyahu showed openness to Vance’s messages about the need to maintain the ceasefire and move forward with implementing the next stages of the agreement.