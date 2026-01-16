WORLD
2 min read
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Marco Rubio, Juan Ramon de la Fuente agree that despite recent progress, ‘significant’ challenges remain.
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
A US military officer uses binoculars while surveilling near the border wall between the US and Mexico, January 12 2026. / Reuters
January 16, 2026

The US and Mexico reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening security cooperation following a call between their top diplomats, according to a joint statement on Thursday.

The statement followed a call between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente to address security challenges.

"The Secretaries reaffirmed the importance of the US-Mexico partnership, grounded in mutual respect for sovereignty, while acknowledging that more must be done to confront shared threats," it said.

Both sides agreed that, despite recent progress, "significant" challenges remain.

RelatedTRT World - 'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat

They stressed the need for continued action through the bilateral Security Implementation Group, which is scheduled to meet January 23.

RECOMMENDED

The group is expected to focus on delivering concrete results to counter transnational criminal organisations and to curb the illicit flow of fentanyl and weapons across the shared border.

Rubio and de la Fuente also agreed to convene a security ministerial meeting in Washington in February, marking the first anniversary of initiating a new chapter in security cooperation, according to the statement.

US tells Mexico incremental progress on border security 'unacceptable'

The State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said the US made clear that "incremental" progress in facing border security challenges is "unacceptable."

"Upcoming bilateral engagements with Mexico will require concrete, verifiable outcomes to dismantle narcoterrorist networks and deliver a real reduction in fentanyl trafficking to protect communities on both sides of the border," it said on X.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US