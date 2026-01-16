The US and Mexico reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening security cooperation following a call between their top diplomats, according to a joint statement on Thursday.

The statement followed a call between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente to address security challenges.

"The Secretaries reaffirmed the importance of the US-Mexico partnership, grounded in mutual respect for sovereignty, while acknowledging that more must be done to confront shared threats," it said.

Both sides agreed that, despite recent progress, "significant" challenges remain.

Related TRT World - 'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat

They stressed the need for continued action through the bilateral Security Implementation Group, which is scheduled to meet January 23.