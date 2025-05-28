Billionaire Elon Musk has criticised Donald Trump's signature spending bill, in his first major break with the US president since he stepped back from his role, taking a chainsaw to government spending.

The South African-born tech tycoon said Trump's bill would increase the deficit and undermine the work of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has fired tens of thousands of people.

Musk, who was a constant presence at Trump's side before pulling back to focus on his SpaceX and Tesla businesses, also complained that DOGE had become a "whipping boy" for dissatisfaction with the administration.

"I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," Musk said in an interview with CBS News, an excerpt of which aired late Tuesday.

Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act", which passed the US House last week and now moves to the Senate, offers sprawling tax relief and spending cuts and is the centrepiece of his domestic agenda.

Related TRT Global - Judge pauses Trump's plans for mass layoffs for two weeks

But critics warn it will decimate health care and balloon the national deficit by as much as $4 trillion over a decade.

"A bill can be big, or it can be beautiful. But I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion," Musk said in the interview, which will be aired in full on Sunday.

The White House sought to play down any differences over US government spending, without directly naming Musk.

"The Big Beautiful Bill is NOT an annual budget bill," Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said on Musk's social network, X, after the tech titan's comments aired.

All DOGE cuts would have to be carried out through a separate bill targeting the federal bureaucracy, according to US Senate rules, Miller added.