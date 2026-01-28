The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has signed an agreement with the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation International (CETC) to build a drone manufacturing and assembly plant in Bangladesh, along with technology transfer, the military’s media wing ISPR said in a statement.

Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan attended the signing ceremony along with CETC officials and other defence officials at the BAF headquarters in the capital, Dhaka, according to ISPR late on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, BAF and CETC International will jointly set up a state-of-the-art UAV manufacturing and assembly facility in Bangladesh.

The air force said the UAVs will play a significant role in humanitarian assistance and disaster management in addition to military activities.