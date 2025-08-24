Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces shelled a hospital in North Darfur's besieged city of El-Fasher and abducted six women and two children from a displacement camp, rescuers and a medic said on Sunday.

El-Fasher, under RSF siege for over a year, is the last major city in western Darfur still held by the army and a flashpoint in the war that erupted in April 2023 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The Emergency Response Room at the Abu Shouk camp near El-Fasher on Sunday said RSF fighters stormed the site, seizing eight unarmed civilians -- six women, a 40-day-old baby and a three-year-old child -- and taking them to an undisclosed location.

More than 20 camp residents were missing, the rescuers said, warning the actual number could be higher.

Abu Shouk, home to tens of thousands of displaced people, has been attacked twice this month.

The first assault left more than 40 people dead, according to first responders.

On Saturday, RSF artillery hit the emergency and trauma unit of a hospital in El-Fasher, wounding seven people, including a staff member, a doctor told AFP.