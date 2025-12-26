Türkiye has condemned the Israeli move to recognise Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state, calling it an unlawful move that undermines regional stability.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Friday that the Israeli decision was “a new example of the Netanyahu government’s unlawful actions aimed at creating instability at regional and global levels,” adding that it constituted “clear interference in Somalia’s internal affairs”.

He said Israel’s step was part of what Türkiye views as expansionist policies and efforts to prevent international recognition of the State of Palestine.

Keceli stressed that decisions regarding the future of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Somaliland region must be taken in a manner that reflects “the will of all Somalis”.

The condemnation came after Israel announced on Friday that it had officially recognised Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the move was made “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” the agreements signed in 2020 to normalise Israel’s relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.