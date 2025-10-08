When Emmanuel Macron’s latest prime minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, less than four weeks on the job, he became the shortest-serving premier of France’s Fifth Republic, established in 1958 by the country’s iconic president Charles de Gaulle.

Lecornu, a centrist like Macron, was the fourth prime minister forced to resign due to stiff opposition from both the far-right bloc and the leftist alliance in parliament since the French president’s backfired gambit to call snap elections last year.

Macron, who has overseen seven prime ministers under his two-term tenure since 2017, seems to be in serious trouble as his bets have narrowed to three options: resign and go for a snap presidential election, call for another snap parliamentary election or designate a prime minister, who might gain support from either the far-right bloc or the leftist alliance.

Among all this mess, Macron might just be left with one more card to play, which is to nominate a moderate leftist prime minister, most likely from the Socialist ranks, according to experts.

On Tuesday, Socialist Party head Olivier Faure signalled his party’s willingness to provide a prime minister, saying that “the time has come to try out the left”.

For analysts, the succession of prime ministers presents a baffling scenario, even for a country known for its fickle politics.

“I’m as lost about the situation in France as the French themselves seem to be,” says Philip Nord, an emeritus professor of modern and contemporary history at Princeton University, who has studied the political and cultural history of modern France.

Macron could cater to either the traditional centre-right Republicans or what remains of the Socialists, a mainstream leftist party, Nord tells TRT World. “At the moment, he seems disinclined to pursue either course, which leaves him at an impasse,” the professor says.

Denys Kolesnyk, a Paris-based political analyst and president of the MENA Research Centre, does not think that Macron can get out of the current political mess.

“All of the options are quite limited and will not resolve the political crisis. Appointment of a new PM will buy some time, but will not yield any results,” he tells TRT World.

Both the result of the 2024 snap elections, which strengthened the grip of Marine Le Pen’s far-right and the leftist alliance in parliament, and the fact that Macron’s second presidential mandate is nearing its end, make it impossible to have a tangible response to the current political crisis, according to Kolesnyk.

Some analysts believe that Macron can raise the stakes, calling for another snap parliamentary election with another big gambit, but Kolesnyk sees this kind of tactic unworkable for both the president and French politics.

A snap election will probably increase the power of the far-right, which is doing well in recent polls as centrists lose more ground.

Kolesnyk says that the only real answer to the growing political crisis is the next presidential elections scheduled for 2027, for which the far-right National Rally (RN) candidate has the upper hand, according to polls.

Is Macronism already dead?

Kolesnyk anticipates the end of Macron’s "neither left nor right" centrist positioning since 2017, as it led to the rise of far-right and the left-wing at the cost of centre-right and centre-left parties in 2022 and later in 2024 during the snap parliamentary elections.