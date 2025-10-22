Israel ordered the deportation of 32 foreign activists on Wednesday for their support to olive-harvesting Palestinians against settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

A statement by Interior Minister Yariv Levin and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the activists will be deported over suspicion of affiliation with the “Union of Agricultural Work Committees,” a non-governmental organisation that supports Palestinian farmers, during a protest last week.

A 99-year entry ban has also been imposed on the activists, the statement said, without specifying the nationalities of the activists.

The deportation order came upon a request from Yossi Dagan, the head of the Settlements Council in the northern West Bank.

Founded in 1986, the “Union of Agricultural Work Committees” is the largest non-governmental agricultural development organisation in the occupied West Bank to support Palestinian farmers against Israeli restrictions.

Separately, the Israeli army arrested 45 Palestinians in military raids across the West Bank.