Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday embarked on a three-day visit to China, where the two nations will hold a strategic dialogue, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

The seventh Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue will be co-chaired by Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday in Beijing, a ministry statement said.

"The Dialogue will review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, identify new areas of partnership, and further advance the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China," the ministry said.