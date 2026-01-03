WORLD
1 min read
Islamabad and Beijing open strategic dialogue as Pakistan's top diplomat begins China visit
Pakistan and China begin high-level talks in Beijing as foreign ministers review cooperation, trade ties, and plans marking 75 years of diplomatic relations.
Islamabad and Beijing open strategic dialogue as Pakistan's top diplomat begins China visit
FILE: Pakistan's Ishaq Dar, right, shakes hand with China's Wang Yi, prior to their meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, August 21, 2025. / AP
January 3, 2026

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday embarked on a three-day visit to China, where the two nations will hold a strategic dialogue, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

The seventh Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue will be co-chaired by Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday in Beijing, a ministry statement said.

"The Dialogue will review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, identify new areas of partnership, and further advance the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China," the ministry said.

RECOMMENDED

The Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue is the highest consultative mechanism between the two countries, providing a structured platform to review the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministry said that the two foreign ministers will also announce a series of initiatives and commemorative activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China in 2026.

The bilateral trade volume between the two countries stands at around $23 billion.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends