British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi city of Jeddah, with talks focusing on sustaining a regional ceasefire, securing maritime routes, and strengthening bilateral ties.

Starmer welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire agreement between the US, Israel and Iran and stressed that efforts must now shift toward preserving it and turning it into a lasting peace, according to a statement by the prime minister's office.

"He was clear that it was vital now to continue work to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and discussed the UK's ongoing efforts to convene partners to agree and plan the practical steps required to give shipping the confidence to transit the Strait," the statement said.

Addressing recent defensive operations in the region, the prime minister thanked Saudi Arabia for its role in protecting British nationals.