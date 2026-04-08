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British PM, Saudi crown prince discuss ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz security
A statement by Starmer's office says the prime minister was clear on the importance of working to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
British PM, Saudi crown prince discuss ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz security
The two leaders discussed ways to expand defence industrial cooperation. (FILE) / AP
18 hours ago

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi city of Jeddah, with talks focusing on sustaining a regional ceasefire, securing maritime routes, and strengthening bilateral ties.

Starmer welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire agreement between the US, Israel and Iran and stressed that efforts must now shift toward preserving it and turning it into a lasting peace, according to a statement by the prime minister's office.

"He was clear that it was vital now to continue work to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and discussed the UK's ongoing efforts to convene partners to agree and plan the practical steps required to give shipping the confidence to transit the Strait," the statement said.

Addressing recent defensive operations in the region, the prime minister thanked Saudi Arabia for its role in protecting British nationals.

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Starmer reaffirmed the UK's commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia as a key ally, including through the deployment of the Sky Sabre air defence system, noting he had met with UK personnel operating the system earlier in the day.

The two leaders also discussed ways to expand defence industrial cooperation to enhance long-term security capabilities while continuing to strengthen trade and investment ties.

"The Prime Minister said he was pleased that the UK and Saudi Arabia would soon be marking 100 years of friendship under the Treaty of Jeddah, and they looked forward to speaking again soon," the statement said.

SOURCE:AA
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