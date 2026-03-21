Rescuers combed the charred wreckage of a South Korean car parts factory for missing people after a fire killed at least 11 and injured dozens more, authorities told AFP on Saturday.

Fire crews were initially unable to enter the factory in the central city of Daejeon due to the risk of the building collapsing.

The response was also hampered by sodium stored at the site, which can explode if improperly handled, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

Around 170 workers were at the plant when the fire erupted at about 1:00 pm (0400 GMT) Friday, according to Yonhap.

"We understand that 11 are dead, 25 are seriously injured," an official from the interior ministry's department that handles fires and other disasters told.

"We also understand that 34 have been injured but not in a serious condition, and three are still missing," he added.

Officials have not said what may have caused the fire, which spread rapidly. A witness told about hearing an explosion.

Fire crews could be seen shooting water onto the site from cranes while a thick column of black smoke filled the sky in images released by Yonhap.