On October 3, Türkiye resumed command of the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) , a move that highlights both the country’s growing regional influence and NATO’s evolving strategic priorities in a Europe reshaped by the Russia-Ukraine war.

This strategic duty underscores the complex interplay of national interests, alliance solidarity, and the evolving geopolitical landscape, where the specter of the Russia-Ukraine war has reshaped priorities and exposed vulnerabilities within the global security architecture.

Türkiye, through its leadership role in KFOR, plays a crucial role in maintaining stability in the Balkans, an area historically prone to external influence and ethnic tensions. The region has seen persistent friction between ethnic Albanian and Serb communities, particularly in northern Kosovo.

Regarding the strategic importance of the Balkans in broader NATO defence strategies , its leadership role places Türkiye as a key player in bridging potential splits between European and transatlantic security perceptions, while also providing an opportunity to demonstrate its strategic placement in effectively balancing its relationships with both NATO and Russia.



This leadership enhances Türkiye’s assistance to joint security operations and positions it as a key player in shaping NATO’s future cohesion and deterrence capabilities amid renewed great power competition.

For more than a quarter of a century, KFOR has worked to maintain peace and stability in the region. Ankara has been contributing troops to KFOR since the mission’s inception in 1999 and previously led the KFOR command in 2023. A NATO command post is not given lightly; candidate countries are subjected to strict evaluations. Türkiye not only passed these, but with its previous command terms, it proved exceptional military skill, logistical capability, and strategic foresight.



Ahead of its renewed command, Türkiye deployed its Operational Reserve Force (ORF) Battalion to Kosovo in late September, demonstrating its commitment to " impartiality and full transparency ."

Geopolitical significance of Kosovo

Kosovo remains a delicate flashpoint in the Balkans. Territorial disputes with Serbia, tensions in northern Kosovo (where many ethnic Serbs reside), and sporadic violence make a constant peacekeeping presence essential.

KFOR, led by Türkiye, serves as both a stabiliser and a deterrent, physically separating adversaries and guarding terrain in northern Kosovo.

For NATO, Türkiye’s command fulfills a critical need: capable members sharing the burden of leadership in complex regions.



For Türkiye, it’s an opportunity to reinforce its soft power, leveraging historical and cultural ties with the country’s population to act as an indispensable stabilising force.