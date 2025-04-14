Algeria has given an ultimatum to 12 French officials to leave within 48 hours, the French foreign minister said Monday, adding that this was linked to the arrest of three Algerian nationals in France.

"I am asking Algerian authorities to abandon these expulsion measures... if the decision to send back our officials is maintained, we will have no other choice but to respond immediately," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

The 12 include some members of the French interior ministry, a diplomatic source told AFP.

On Friday, French prosecutors indicted three Algerians, including a consular official, on suspicion of involvement in the April 2024 abduction of an Algerian influencer, Amir Boukhors, in a Paris suburb.